Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 354.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,159 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 4.5% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 40.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 57.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 6.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $45,234.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,702.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $1,409,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,021.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $45,234.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,702.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,328 shares of company stock worth $2,678,134 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $146.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $108.57 and a twelve month high of $207.63.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.29%.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

