Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,010 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $21,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 354.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 46,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 36,159 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 115,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Concentrix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Concentrix Price Performance
Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $146.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $108.57 and a twelve month high of $207.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.56.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.23). Concentrix had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Concentrix Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.29%.
About Concentrix
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Concentrix (CNXC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.