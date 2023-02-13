Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,010 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $21,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 354.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 46,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 36,159 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 115,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Concentrix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Concentrix Price Performance

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $1,223,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,816.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $45,234.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,702.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $1,223,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,816.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,328 shares of company stock worth $2,678,134. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $146.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $108.57 and a twelve month high of $207.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.56.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.23). Concentrix had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.29%.

About Concentrix

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

