Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Copa were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 136.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copa by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Copa by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPA shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen upgraded shares of Copa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Copa from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen raised Copa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

NYSE:CPA opened at $91.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.85. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $97.63.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $809.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.20 million. Copa had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 14.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

