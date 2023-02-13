Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Copart were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Copart by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Copart by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $67.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $70.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRT. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Copart to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on Copart to $72.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

