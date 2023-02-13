CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Stock Position Boosted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 239,397 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in CoreCivic by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 49,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 199,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 3.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 87,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CoreCivic news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $87,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,886.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,497. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $11.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 898.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CXW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday.

CoreCivic Profile

(Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.