Cowen Trims XPO (NYSE:XPO) Target Price to $45.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

XPO has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of XPO from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of XPO from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of XPO from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of XPO to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.59.

NYSE XPO opened at $35.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.08. XPO has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $46.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.09.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that XPO will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in XPO by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 613,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,413,000 after acquiring an additional 60,149 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of XPO by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 96,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 16,418 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of XPO by 320.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 56,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,854,000 after purchasing an additional 43,197 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of XPO by 446.6% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 27,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 22,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through the North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services segments. The North American LTL segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service. The Brokerage and Other Services segment is involved in last mile logistics for heavy goods sold through e-commerce, omnichannel retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

