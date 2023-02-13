CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CTS were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTS. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the 1st quarter valued at $870,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in CTS by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CTS by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CTS by 36.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get CTS alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $751,013.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,644,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $751,013.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,644,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $129,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,035 shares in the company, valued at $23,407,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,759 shares of company stock valued at $881,673. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTS Trading Up 4.2 %

CTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of CTS in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CTS in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

NYSE:CTS opened at $45.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day moving average is $42.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CTS Co. has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $48.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.73.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. CTS had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $142.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

CTS Profile

(Get Rating)

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.