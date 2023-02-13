CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Cut to $110.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.65.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $89.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.28. The company has a market cap of $115.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $84.60 and a 12-month high of $109.69.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

