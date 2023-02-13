Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,031 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $32,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 57.1% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 221.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $101,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $43.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.58. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $481.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.78 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other news, SVP Antonio Pineiro purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.54 per share, for a total transaction of $127,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,692.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Antonio Pineiro bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.54 per share, for a total transaction of $127,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,692.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Klohn bought 13,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.22 per share, with a total value of $472,898.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,859.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,021,450 shares of company stock worth $35,037,776. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

