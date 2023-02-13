Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $58.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BorgWarner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of BorgWarner from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $48.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $50.79.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 485.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Articles

