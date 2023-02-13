Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Sells $89,312.50 in Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $89,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 20,037 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $625,755.51.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 52,947 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $1,635,532.83.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 38,013 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $1,135,068.18.

On Thursday, December 8th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,177 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $71,318.52.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,969 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $399,285.84.

On Thursday, December 1st, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 4,710 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $171,208.50.

On Friday, November 25th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 12,845 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $443,280.95.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,200 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $109,632.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 32,430 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $1,119,483.60.

On Thursday, November 17th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 25,540 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $894,666.20.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $31.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.09. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.53.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $95,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,567,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $81,736,000 after purchasing an additional 38,079 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,289,101 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $67,026,000 after purchasing an additional 21,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,053,000 after buying an additional 81,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 229.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 785,550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,292,000 after buying an additional 547,293 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens decreased their target price on Dime Community Bancshares to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

