Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,768 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at about $450,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Dynatrace by 191.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 109,586 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Dynatrace by 12.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 190,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 21,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,773,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $667,023,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,524,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,043,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,773,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $667,023,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,524,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,043,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,852,865 shares of company stock valued at $670,480,260. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

DT stock opened at $43.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 433.50, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.15. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $49.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.79.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

