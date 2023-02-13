East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock Holdings Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,995 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $21,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 28,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EWBC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $77.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

