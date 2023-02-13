Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Position Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 298,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 38,429 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $21,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $30,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE EMN opened at $86.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $124.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.16%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Stories

