Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Element Solutions by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Element Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Element Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 227,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Element Solutions by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Element Solutions by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $19.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $24.84. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.45%.

Several research firms have commented on ESI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 135,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,551,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,037,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,599,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

