Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,420,000 after purchasing an additional 28,777 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,239,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,439,000 after acquiring an additional 30,523 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,526,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $174,086,000 after acquiring an additional 23,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 9.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 402,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,506,000 after acquiring an additional 35,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Encore Wire to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Encore Wire Stock Up 0.1 %

Encore Wire Company Profile

WIRE opened at $166.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.35. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $94.39 and a 52 week high of $175.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.65.

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

