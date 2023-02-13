EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 377,374 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,701,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $356.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $341.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $478.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $414.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.20.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

