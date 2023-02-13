Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to $237.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $223.00 to $237.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an underperform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Equifax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $212.67.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:EFX opened at $206.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $243.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.35.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 24.19%. Equifax’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.