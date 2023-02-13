ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in ESAB were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter valued at $265,710,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,191,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,346,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,754,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ESAB

In related news, Director Mitchell P. Rales purchased 500,000 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,414,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,563,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $89,783.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,393.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,414,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,563,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $58.99 on Monday. ESAB Co. has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $62.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ESAB from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

