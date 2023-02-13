Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Stake Raised by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 242.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,560 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Essent Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Essent Group during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Essent Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Essent Group during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Essent Group stock opened at $42.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.18. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $34.27 and a 1 year high of $47.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.22). Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 84.17%. The firm had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,128,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Essent Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

Essent Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

