Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Evergy were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Evergy by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $61.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.24. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $73.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Evergy

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.