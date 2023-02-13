Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 8.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 10.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the third quarter worth about $595,000. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the third quarter worth about $216,000. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Investment Stock Performance

Shares of GAIN opened at $14.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $470.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.42. Gladstone Investment Co. has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $16.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65.

Gladstone Investment Announces Dividend

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 69.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Insider Activity at Gladstone Investment

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 3,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $39,180.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 141,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,422.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson bought 3,661 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $51,107.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,109.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President David A. R. Dullum bought 3,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $39,180.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 141,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,422.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GAIN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Gladstone Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Gladstone Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

