HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 1,735.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 102,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 35,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $67.97 on Monday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $71.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.83. The company has a market capitalization of $125.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

