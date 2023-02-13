Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stake Cut by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,908,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,472 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 6.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,119,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,253,000 after purchasing an additional 533,794 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,433,000 after purchasing an additional 583,516 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 19.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,055,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,973,000 after purchasing an additional 649,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,969,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,263,000 after buying an additional 366,054 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLT. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:HLT opened at $147.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.71. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 169.63% and a net margin of 14.31%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

See Also

