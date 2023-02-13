Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,146,018 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,577,256 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBM. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,254 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 42,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

NYSE HBM opened at $5.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.94. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $8.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HBM has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.