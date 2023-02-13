IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total transaction of $317,127.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,973. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total transaction of $317,127.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,786 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,403. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $514.75.

IDXX stock opened at $485.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.35. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $560.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

