IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 1,048 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in PPL were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in PPL during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in PPL by 56.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in PPL by 70.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PPL. Barclays began coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Insider Activity at PPL

PPL Price Performance

In other news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average of $28.49. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

See Also

