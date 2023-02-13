IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 2,767 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 259.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in KLA were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in KLA by 34.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in KLA by 183.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in KLA by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in KLA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLA Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on KLAC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KLA to $374.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.61.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $395.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $398.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.74. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $429.46. The firm has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.