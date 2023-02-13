IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 290 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,496 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $91,158,000 after buying an additional 1,118,279 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,689 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $47,446,000 after buying an additional 387,139 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 600,006 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $45,223,000 after buying an additional 181,836 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,277 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $40,344,000 after buying an additional 36,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14,621.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 523,934 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,487,000 after buying an additional 520,375 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,402.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,283 shares of company stock worth $4,475,632 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $129.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.12. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $138.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 17.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

