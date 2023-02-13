IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 361 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 72.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Charter Communications by 137.8% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at $47,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 714.3% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In other news, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $486.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $396.94 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $615.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $369.43 and its 200 day moving average is $378.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The company has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

