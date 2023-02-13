IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 393 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 6.9% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $241,841,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 4.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,576,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $724,450,000 after acquiring an additional 156,863 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.3% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 117,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,714 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker stock opened at $264.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $100.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $284.00.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,522 shares of company stock worth $112,296,404 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.32.

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

