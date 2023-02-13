IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 733 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,119 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 19,044 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Best Buy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,827 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 45.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 20.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.18.

Insider Activity

Best Buy Stock Performance

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy stock opened at $85.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.54 and a 200-day moving average of $76.44. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

