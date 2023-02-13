IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 106,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 79,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 191,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SWAN opened at $25.30 on Monday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $32.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.78.

