IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZM. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. MKM Partners cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.55.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of ZM opened at $74.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.55 and a 12-month high of $150.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $269,581.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $208,133.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $269,581.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,945. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.