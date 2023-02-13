IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 53.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.38.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 1.8 %

Insider Activity

NYSE:CRL opened at $245.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $344.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $1,437,218.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total transaction of $212,544.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,422.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $1,437,218.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,285. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

See Also

