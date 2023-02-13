IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $719,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $79,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUV opened at $35.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.43. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $35.98.

