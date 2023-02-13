IFP Advisors Inc Buys 2,391 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,435,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,419,000 after acquiring an additional 811,702 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 268,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 568.1% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 15,174 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFAS opened at $55.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.22. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $58.05.

