IFP Advisors Inc Buys 328 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its stake in Clorox by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 154,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. UBS Group lifted their price target on Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.09.

Clorox Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CLX opened at $150.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.33. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $160.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 134.86%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

