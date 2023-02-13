IFP Advisors Inc Buys 39 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,657,000 after purchasing an additional 164,730 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at about $20,103,000. Woodson Capital Management LP increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 36.2% during the second quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 259,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,263,000 after acquiring an additional 68,980 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after acquiring an additional 66,072 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 34.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,281,000 after acquiring an additional 50,983 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total transaction of $752,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,403.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total transaction of $752,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,403.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $392,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,207,026.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,567. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $414.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $212.93 and a one year high of $433.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.17.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.83%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DECK. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.77.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

