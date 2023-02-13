IFP Advisors Inc Buys 56 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 142.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,601.71.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,513.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,418.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,338.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.15 by $2.30. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $25.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

