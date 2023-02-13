IFP Advisors Inc Buys 5,605 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 31,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 143,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PFXF stock opened at $18.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.74. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65.

