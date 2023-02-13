IFP Advisors Inc Buys 911 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 180,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 45,970 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 111,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 28,098 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, Director Antonio Carrillo purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at $870,312.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at $35,597,117.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at $870,312.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $34.86 on Monday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.3775 dividend. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NRG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group downgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Articles

