IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) by 529.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,971 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 419.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 16,113 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 288.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 22,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 16,399 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

Shares of DBD stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.11. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Diebold Nixdorf

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DBD shares. DA Davidson lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

(Get Rating)

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.