IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after buying an additional 214,846 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,414,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,334,000 after buying an additional 910,179 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,256,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,427,000 after buying an additional 12,378 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 189.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,226,000 after buying an additional 1,426,767 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,204,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $86.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $552,056.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $552,056.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,246. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

