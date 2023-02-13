IFP Advisors Inc Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the second quarter valued at $101,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 3,215 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $29,995.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,559.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AvidXchange Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of AVDX opened at $10.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AvidXchange from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.18.

AvidXchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.