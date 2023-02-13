IFP Advisors Inc Has $323,000 Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) by 278.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 592,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 185,022 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 546,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 75,232 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 33,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 17,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 247,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 28,415 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

