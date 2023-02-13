IFP Advisors Inc Has $330,000 Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $147.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $152.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.29.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.76.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading

