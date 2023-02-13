IFP Advisors Inc Has $331,000 Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Cintas by 4.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Cintas by 22.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Cintas by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 10.4% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.10.

CTAS opened at $442.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $446.82 and its 200 day moving average is $429.66. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $470.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.43%.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

