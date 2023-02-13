IFP Advisors Inc Has $336,000 Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Western Union were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 13,546.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,401,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,856 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 142.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,908,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,331 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Western Union in the first quarter valued at about $26,384,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Western Union by 2,258.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,181,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,544 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Union Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of WU opened at $14.05 on Monday. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Western Union had a return on equity of 151.54% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group cut Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Western Union from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Western Union from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

