IFP Advisors Inc Has $349,000 Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 270.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 678 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.52.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 4.2 %

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

Shares of TDOC opened at $29.30 on Monday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average is $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $65,585.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,408 shares in the company, valued at $573,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,648 shares of company stock valued at $162,615. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

